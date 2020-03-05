Disha kin meet SC-sponsored panel, plead for fair compensation

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The family members of Disha, who was gang-raped and killed by four accused on the city outskirts recently, met with the members of the Commission set up by the Supreme Court, on Thursday.

They met the Commission members following a directive by the Supreme Court to determine compensation to be paid to the victim’s family. In their affidavits submitted to the commission, Disha’s family members urged it to provide them fair compensation as they lost their only bread-winner in the heinous incident.

It may be mentioned here that the Disha incident and subsequent encounter of the accused took place last year. The police claimed that the accused were killed in the encounter when they were trying to run away from the scene of offence.