Disha Parmar trends on top; and this time not for Rahul Vaidya

Mumbai: Television actress Disha Parmar who recently made headlines after singer Rahul Vaidya proposed her on Bigg Boss 14, has once again occupied the top spot in the trending list. But this time for her Diwali outfit.

As the nation celebrated Diwali with a new normal this year owing to coronavirus pandemic, celebrities too stayed at home and spent Diwali around close family members and loved ones. And while Diwali is all about pooja, decor, and parties, the best thing about the festival is the amazing garments that we get to see our celebs sporting.

Disha Parmar twins with Shweta Tiwari

On the aupicious occasion of Diwali, Disha Parmar wore identical outfit which Television’s leading lady Shweta Tiwari sported or we could say vice versa too. They were dressed in a blue chanderi suit and aced their looks with statement earrings.

Both Shweta Tiwari and Disha Parmar shared their beautiful pictures on Instagram as they wished their fans and followers a happy diwali and that’s when the same outfits caught our attention.

Check out their photos below:

Shweta Tiwari is quite known to all. She is the Prerna of ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and as of now plays the lead role in ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’which airs on Colors.

Disha Parmar is best known for her lead role as Pankhuri in Star Plus’ Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She later followed it up with ‘Woh Apna Sa’. She and Rahul also starred in a music video together last year.