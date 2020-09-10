Disha Patani all smiles as she returns to work

By News Desk 1 Updated: 10th September 2020 8:07 pm IST
Disha Patani

Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani gave a glimpse of her vanity van as she resumed work amidst the pandemic.

Disha took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a video of her getting ready for a shoot. She wrote: “Finally we’re back.”

She didn’t mention the name of the project, but it is said that she was working for a brand shoot.

Meanwhile, Disha has been following a strenuous workout regime during lockdown, as she prepares for her role in the Salman Khan-starrer, “Radhe”.

She also has “Ek Villain 2” coming up, which reunite her with “Malang” director Mohit Suri.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Kangana's 2nd Covid test negative, en route to Mumbai
Categories
Bollywood News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close