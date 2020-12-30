Disha Patani in Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’, check her huge fee for special appearance

Mumbai: Makers of the much-awaited Tollywood film ‘Pushpa’ starring stylish star Allu Arjun in the lead, have reportedly approached Bollywood actress Disha Patani to make special appearance in the movie. She has been roped in to perform a special song alongside Allu Arjun.

As per latest reports, Disha Patani is demanding Rs 1.5 crore for the special dance number in Pushpa.

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa’ is simultaneously made in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi while music is scored by Devi Sri Prasad. The film has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead and is scheduled to hit the screens in 2021.

Pushpa has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers and Allu Arjun’s fans can’t wait to watch it on the big screen after the stupendous success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani last project was Mohit Suri’s Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. She will next be seen in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be her second project with Salman Khan after Bharat.

Pushpa will be her second Tollywood movie after Loafer in which she played lead role opposite Varun Tej.

Disha Patani started her Bollywood career with the 2015 sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She later featured in films such as Baaghi 2 and Kung Fu Yoga, among others.