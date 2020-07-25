Disha Patani makes a floral statement

Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani has made a floral statement and fans are loving it.

In an Instagram snapshot, Disha wears a floral green dress. She completes the look with red lips and open hair.

The actress captioned the image with her favourite pink flower emoji.

Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff wrote: “Guuurrrlll,” with a fire emoji.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in “Malang”, which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film is a revenge saga set in Goa and, despite moments of gruesome violence, has catchy tunes composed by multiple music directors.

Mohit Suri’s directorial “Malang” is all set to have a sequel, the makers have confirmed.

Disha will next be seen in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”. The action drama starring Salman Khan was supposed to be his Eid release this year, but has got delayed owing to the ongoing pandemic.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.