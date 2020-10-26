Disha Patani, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor to dub for The Boys in Hindi

Mumbai, Oct 26 : Bollywood stars Disha Patani, Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor will be voicing for the Hindi dubbed version of the superhero satire, The Boys.

Arjun will lend his voice for the character of Billy Butcher (essayed by Karl Urban in the original version), Rajkummar will lend his voice for Homelander (played by Antony Starr) and Disha will be Starlight’s (Erin Moriarty) voice in Hindi.

“Dubbing for the character has been such a fun experience and I hope the audience is able to enjoy ‘The Boys’ along with my character and her journey in the same way I did,” Disha said.

Talking about the dubbing stint, Rajkumar said: “It is fascinating to watch Antony Starr as Homelander — an infuriatingly complex character that everyone loves to hate. I hope that the audiences like what I have done with my voice for Homelander.”

“The character of Billy Butcher, much like the series, has a unique charm and an impressive character arc. Billy’s wild sarcasm and his alluring ruggedness spoke to me and I can’t be more excited to voice this delightfully-vexed vigilante,” Arjun said.

“The Boys” is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes — who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as Gods — abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

Along with Hindi, the series will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. The dubbed versions will launch on Amazon Prime Video on October 28.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.