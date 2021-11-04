Disha Patani’s Diwali post sparks outrage; here’s why

Mumbai: The festival of lights, Diwali is here! Social media is flooded with posts and greetings of people including celebrities wishing their loved ones on this special occasion. Likewise, Disha Patani too took to her Twitter and extended her wishes to her fans and followers.

Disha shared a video of her working out in her gym that featured her performing a couple of high kicks. Along with the video, the Radhe actress also made a serious appeal to her fans about being kind to animals during Diwali.

Captioning her post, she wrote, “Happy diwali❤️❤️ be kind to animals ❤️”

Happy Diwali❤️❤️ Be kind to animals ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yqX6THKzFj — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) November 4, 2021

However, her post has not gone well with many who were left baffled and also irked. While a few asked what the video has to do with the message, others criticised her alleging that she is targetting Hindu festival and accused her of hurting their religious sentiments. Check out some of the tweets below:

Kar rahe hain exercise,

Wish kar rahe hain Diwali ka,

Aur gyan se rahe hain janawaron k lie?!



Matlab kya logic hua is post ka?! — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) November 4, 2021

This people are literally teasing hindu sentiments. There is no connection with the tweet and video. Even no connection in the tweet as well. She is non vegetarian and she not adopting roadside dogs so how can she be a kind to animals. Showing ur assets don’t mean you are smart. — Anand 🇮🇳 (@iAnandParekh) November 4, 2021

-On E!d which is all about killing animals, lakhs of animals are killed every year : Eid Mubarak



-On Diwali which is a festival of lights, no any animals are kiled : Be kind to animals

Why this bigotry against hindus? @DishPatanipic.twitter.com/8GZAslrYFD — Pragya meena (@Pragyaa2608) November 4, 2021

Not gonna tolerate this Diwali



My Hindu festival isn't your SOCIAL AWARENESS CAMPAIGN



Stop ur propaganda on Hindu festivals no matter what festival is that you guys always target us & hurt our sentiments@DishPatani why u dont dare to do this with other religions #diwali pic.twitter.com/gkSjRRf2c3 — Homi Devang Kapoor (@Homidevang29) November 4, 2021

@DishPatani I think you kno what happened to animal on Eid??

Intentionally you write such things to harm the sentiments of Hindus..

Shameful.. https://t.co/ItRhy8AMa3 — Reeta Bhardwaj🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@rits_speaks) November 4, 2021

A section of social media users even reminded her of the fact she consumes chicken and mutton, which requires animals to be killed.

Chicken crabs khate wakt animals yaad nahi aate aunty?? — ANSH 🇮🇳 (@Ansh2_) November 4, 2021

People like Disha Patani express concern for animals on Twitter and eat chicken, mutton in Dinner.#BoycottBollywood https://t.co/CX39RSzYq1 — KIZIE #SushantSinghRajput (@Sushantify) November 4, 2021

Jab chicken 🐓 biryani khati ho mutton biryani khati ho etc tab be kind to animals❤️ kahan chala jata hai

Hame apna tyohar manane do dhoomdham se manate hai or manate rahenge samjhi

Ye gyan hamare hindu festival par pelne ki tumhari himmat kaisi hui😡 — Hari pandey (@SooryavanshiH) November 4, 2021

Using Calf and Cows leather for hand bags is being Kind to Animals?



Thanks for the Gyaan. pic.twitter.com/BwgvCPZuWM — Arun Pudur  (@arunpudur) November 4, 2021

Each day 200 million animals are slaughtered on this Planet. If you are an animal-loving, ecologically sensitive Human Being, you should cut daily meat consumption.

Specially on Bakrid 😊🤗 pic.twitter.com/Yoc2VYgk67 — Aayush 🇮🇳 (@ayush_8402) November 4, 2021

It can be recalled that even last year, Disha Patani received a huge flak on social media for wishing her fans by sharing a bold picture of herself on Diwali. Netizens trolled her for claiming that she disrespected the Indian tradition.

In terms of work, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 in pipeline.