Disha Patani’s Diwali post sparks outrage; here’s why

Mumbai: The festival of lights, Diwali is here! Social media is flooded with posts and greetings of people including celebrities wishing their loved ones on this special occasion. Likewise, Disha Patani too took to her Twitter and extended her wishes to her fans and followers.
Disha shared a video of her working out in her gym that featured her performing a couple of high kicks. Along with the video, the Radhe actress also made a serious appeal to her fans about being kind to animals during Diwali.
Captioning her post, she wrote, “Happy diwali❤️❤️ be kind to animals ❤️”
However, her post has not gone well with many who were left baffled and also irked. While a few asked what the video has to do with the message, others criticised her alleging that she is targetting Hindu festival and accused her of hurting their religious sentiments. Check out some of the tweets below:
A section of social media users even reminded her of the fact she consumes chicken and mutton, which requires animals to be killed.
It can be recalled that even last year, Disha Patani received a huge flak on social media for wishing her fans by sharing a bold picture of herself on Diwali. Netizens trolled her for claiming that she disrespected the Indian tradition.
In terms of work, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 in pipeline.