Disha Patani’s father tests COVID positive

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 6th August 2020 12:15 pm IST
Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s father and two other officers of the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department, have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Disha’s father, Jagdish Patani, is a deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the state power department here.

Love you my superhero❤️

Jagdish Patani and the two other officers were investigating a transformer scam. They had come to Bareilly from Lucknow.

Following their corona test reports, the zonal chief engineer’s office has been closed for the next 48 hours.

Source: IANS
