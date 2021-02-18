Disha Ravi moves HC to restrain police from leaking info

New Delhi, Feb 18 : Climate activist Disha Ravi on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the police not to leak any investigation material in relation to the ‘Toolkit’ case to the media.

The 21-year-old activist was arrested from Bengaluru last week in connection with allegedly editing and sharing a ‘toolkit’ on social media related to the farmers’ protest and was remanded to five-days police custody.

In the application in the high court, she has sought, “…directing Delhi Police not to leak any investigation material in relation to FIR No. 49/20, PS Special Cell, including alleged contents of private chats or communication by the petitioner to any third party, including the media.”

Besides that, she has sought appropriate action against News18, India Today and Times Now and satellite TV channels and restrain them from publishing the contents or extracts of any alleged private chats (including WhatsApp chats) between her and third parties.

The Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against “pro-Khalistan” creators of the “toolkit” for waging a “social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India”.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police took to microblogging website Twitter to elaborate on the case. It wrote, “Disha Ravi, arrested by Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc and key conspirator in document’s formulation and dissemination.”

She started WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the Toolkit document, the police said, adding that she worked closely with them to draft it.

“In this process, they all collaborated with the pro Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg,” the police wrote on Twitter.

After the arrest, the Delhi Police Special Cell procured five-day custody of 21-year-old climate activist from the court to identify the pro-Khalistani Group — Poetic Justice Foundation and its active members, and to recover the deleted WhatsApp Group.

