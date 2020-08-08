Disha Salian, Sushant Singh: Why June 8 appears in both cases?

Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager, Disha Salian committed suicide in June. Although, there is no proof to claim that these incidents are inter linked, ‘June 8’ appears in both cases.

Disha Salian allegedly committed suicide on 8th June 2020 by jumping off the 14th floor of a building of the Jankalyan area of Mumbai’s Malad.

As per reports, actress Rhea Chakraborty who was in live-in relationship with Sushant Singh left the actor’s home on the same day.

Another report claimed that the actress had also blocked the phone number of Sushant and there was no conversation between them from 8th to 14th June.

Narayan Rane’s statement

Earlier, in a sensational statement, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister who presently is BJP Rajya Sabha member alleged that both Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian were ‘murdered’. Narayan Rane also said police should find out who all attended the parties held on the eve of each death.

“Who all were there in the party that was held on June 8 and June 13… the police must find out,” Rane demanded, broadly hinting at the presence of a young Maharashtra minister at the gathering.

Rane further alleged that on June 8, Disha Salian was raped and then murdered, and later on June 14 even Sushant was killed.

He claimed that both the incidents are related and pointed out that Disha Salian was raped must have been evident in her autopsy report.

It is not very difficult to find out who was issuing threat calls to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rane said at a press conference.

However, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh categorically stated that there was no party at the late actor’s home on June 13, as per the CCTV footage now in possession of the police.

Disha’s father writes to Police

Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian has written a letter to Mumbai Police alleging harassment and atrocity by the media on his family.

Disha’s father in his letter has also alleged that news about his daughter’s involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of the film fraternity, rape and murder are “all the stories cooked by these media” and requested the police to “take reasonable action” against the concerned journalists.

The letter addressed to ACP Dilip Yadav, Malwani Division, has the subject line as: “Mental harassment and consequent victimization of my family and deceased daughter Disha Salian by journalists and media people”.

The letter reads: “Sir, I am writing this to you as my family has been continuously harassed by journalists and media people in relation to the death of my daughter Disha Salian. In light of the above unfortunate incident and circumstances, I had already submitted a written complaint in Malvani Police Station & ACP’s office vide letter dated: 13/07/2020 against derogatory posts and forwards being shared by the listed people in the said letter, leading to defamation of my deceased daughter and my family.”

“In addition to the said letter, I would like to bring to your attention, the atrocities of journalists and media people on my family.”

“The media people come unannounced at my house hiding their original brand in the name of interviews regarding the death of my daughter. They are providing the media with misleading news which are not only creating hindrance to the actual inquiry being conducted, but it’s also taking a toll on my family.”

“We are being harassed by these people by repeatedly questioning our faith in Mumbai Police and their way of inquiries are conducted. We have already given our statement to the police that we do not suspect anyone of foul play.”

“News about her involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of film fraternity, rape, murder are all the stories cooked by these media people just to sell it to channels. These stories hold no truth. These are misleading the people and tarnishing my daughter’s reputation and my family’s reputation. These fake news are taking a huge toll on my family’s health and we are being victimized by the media. We are completely satisfied with the investigations being conducted by Mumbai Police and have faith in them.”

“Through this letter. I would request you to take reasonable action against the concerned journalists, influencers, politicians and media for their insensitive act towards us.”

Deaths of Disha, Sushant

On the night of June 8-9, Disha Salian fell from a high rise building in Malad suburb, while Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his rental flat in Bandra and he allegedly hanged himself.