Disha’s live-in partner Rohan can unravel mystery, provide him security: Rane to Shah (IANS Special)

New Delhi Sep 16 : In a sensational twist to the mysterious suicide of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, BJP MLA from Maharsahtra Nitish Rane has shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, requesting him to immediately provide security to Disha’s live-in partner Rohan Rai, a budding Bollywood actor.

In his letter, Nitish Rane has revealed that Rohan Rai has inside information about the mysterious death of Disha as he was present in the house when Sushant’s former manager allegedly fell from the Mumbai high-rise.

Talking to IANS, Nitish Rane confirmed that he has urged the Union Home Minister to provide security to Rohan as he holds crucial information relating to the mysterious death of his live-in partner.

“Rohan is very scared of some powerful people. I spoke to him and discovered that due to some pressure, he is not able to disclose information about the mysterious circumstances which led to Disha’s death. Rohan needs assurance and security so that he can shed light on the mystery which is also linked with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput,” said Rane, a member of the Maharashtra legislative Assembly and son of former Chief Minister Narayan Rane.

The letter said that after the alleged suicide of Disha, Rohan Rai had fled Mumbai or may have have been pressurised to leave Mumbai to avoid any scrutiny.

“I assume he is scared to return to Mumbai where the case is being investigated. This may be due to some pressure from influential people,” Rane adds in his letter.

According to Rane, Rohan is the most crucial witness in the Disha Salian death case, though Mumbai Police did not question him.

The BJP MLA said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case can record Rohan’s statement once he is given adequate security.

“Both the mysterious deaths (of Disha and Sushant) are linked. Being a crucial witness, Rohan can now give an insight into the sequence of events which led to both the deaths. I am also ready to give my statement to the CBI relating to the alleged suicides,” Rane said.

Disha (28), who used to work for a talent management company and handled Sushant Singh Rajput’s account, died on June 9 after she allegedly jumped from the 14th floor residence of her fiancee in Malad. Five days after Disha’s death, Sushant allegedly died by suicide.

