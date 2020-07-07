Disinfectant Solution installed at Daspalla Hotel —Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Taking inspiration from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to ‘Vocal for Local,’ Hyderabad’s firm Ven Energy Processors Pvt Ltd, a leading player in Power Electronic Equipment manufacturing, developed a “Disinfectant Dry Fog C-Gate.”

The first product is installed and pressed into the service in the city at Hotel Daspalla, Jubilee Hills.

The product, according to Dr Bidhan Das — the Public Health Care expert who drafted the Minimum Standards for Healthcare Facilities and an alumnus from AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences—New Delhi, and Principal Advisor to C-Gate, member of the first Technical Committee of the NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) appointed by the Quality Council of India — has a huge potential in the global market.

Hence, they have filed for a patent, he shared.

“The C-Gate germ-fighting dry fog system may not offer a magic cure but it offers an additional layer of protection for over four hours as we battle the Coronavirus Pandemic,” informs, Mr. Prasad Myneni, CEO of Ven Energy Pvt Ltd.

“The C-Gate disinfection chamber allows people to disinfect themselves from head to toe. The mixed oxidant solution as a disinfectant is atomized into a dry fog made up of tiny droplets. As a diluted disinfectant mixed solution becomes dry fog, the water in the droplet evaporates quickly, gets in contact with the virus and disinfects effectively,” shares Prasad.

One of the main components of the mixed oxidant solution is Hypochlorous Acid (HOCI). As per the Centre for Disease Control (USA), it fits the bill as the most ideal disinfectant.

“HOCL is a World Health Organisation approved Green Chemical and he considered that it is harsh on Microbes and smooth on human tissues. HOCL is approved by FDA and Drug Controller, Govt of India, as an antiseptic. It is used as a household disinfectant for surfaces, textiles and even fruits and vegetables in Korea and Japan,” states Mr. KV Mohan Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer.

People walking through the disinfectant chamber

A gentleman walking through the chamber

Prasad Myneni, CEO of Ven Energy Processors Pvt Ltd

A lady walking through the chamber

The main component is outsourced from the US from a patented and reliable source.

It is non-alcoholic and doesn’t have any harmful effects. It is easy to be installed both indoors and outdoors. It doesn’t leave scar, stains, and residues on the body. It is highly economical and it works with the least maintenance cost. It fogs for about 20 to 30 seconds with a gap of another 25 seconds for a next person to walk in.

The C-Gate disinfection chamber is based on Human and entered design methodology. It is used especially for human interaction for ease, safety and efficacy shared Dr Bidhan Das, a Post Graduate from AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), New Delhi and Principal Advisor to C-Gate.

COVID-19 is about 0.1 micrometers in size, and they often appear in clusters (rather than single viruses) measuring about five to ten micrometers across, making each virus grouping about the same size as a dry fog droplet. It is believed that when the face is unprotected by a mask, such viruses are propelled through the air in droplet groups of about 40,000 when sneezing, about 3,000 when coughing, and about 600 during one minute of normal conversation. Dry Fog droplets of five to ten microns in size, containing hypochlorous acid in 50ppm with a temperature below 20 degrees with high anti-viral efficacy, are sent out to envelop and disinfect the airborne viruses.

The product which is a first of its kind in our state is an improvised version over existing disinfectant technologies in our country. It is the Lockdown Research outcome product. Initially, it was developed for self-usage and captive consumption. After seeing its effective results and overwhelming response, the company decided to go for commercial production. 50 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of this product will be given to some credible NGOs for charitable causes.

Developed as per the guidelines of WHO (World Health Organization), CDC (Centre for Disease Control) — USA, ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) — USA, and scientific experts advise from experts from the backgrounds such as IIT and AIMS (All India Medical Sciences), IAS, Chemical Technology and Physiotherapy.

It has all the standard certifications in place including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certified for Design, Manufacture, Installation, and Commissioning and Operation of Disinfection & Sanitization systems.

It is also in the process of obtaining CE Certification, compulsory conformity marking for certain products sold within the European Countries. This marking makes it recognizable to the product in European Countries.

The CE marking declaration is marking the manufacturer that the product is according to requirements of the applicable EC directives, which will enable the company to export the product at a later date to European countries.