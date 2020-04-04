Disinfectant tunnel installed at DGP office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 3V Safe Tunnel, a disinfectant tunnel was installed on Saturday at the Director General of Police’s office inTelangana State by S3V Vascular Technologies Private Limited.

Telangana DGP, Sri. Mahender Reddy, IPS, inspected it immediately after it was installed today.

Police personnel and healthcare professionals are in the front-line in the fight against COVID-19 and installing this disinfection tunnel is a step towards protecting them by minimizing transmission. This is the first-of-its-kind tunnel to be installed in Telangana State.

S3V Vascular Technologies Private Limited is a Medical Device company that manufactures devices for the brain and heart.

3V Safe Tunnel is one of the many methods to reduce local transmission of COVID-19 virus.

Disclosing this in a press note issued in the city today, Dr Vijaya Gopal of S3V Vascular Technologies, informed that it is built to sanitize people withing 20 seconds from any possible infectant bacteria and virus. In the backdrop of COVID-19, it is one of the significant devices for safety of the people.

According to him, the tunnel uses an aerosol technology wherein the disinfectant solution is atomized into aerosol with a particle size of 1.5 microns to 20 microns.

The flow pattern of the disinfectant solution is designed to provide maximum protectionto peoplepassing through the tunnel in around 20 seconds. The atomized liquid spray saturates the environment and thus disinfects all surfaces, even those that are not directly exposed to the nozzles.

The disinfectantused consists of a combination of a water-soluble polymer and iodine. The disinfectant is non-volatile, having no detectable vapor pressure, forms a film which releases free iodine, thus enabling prolonged viricidal and bactericidal activity and sanitizing the surfaces. The solution has been proved to be effective against SARS, MERS and Ebola viruses.

SIASAT NEWS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.