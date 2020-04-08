Disinfectant tunnel installed at Rachakonda CP office

Hyderabad: 3V Safe Tunnel, a disinfectant tunnel was installed today at the Office of Commissioner of Police Rachakonda at Neredmet by a private firm S3V Vascular Technologies Private Limited.

The tunnel uses aerosol technology to provide maximum protection to people passing through the tunnel in around 20 seconds.

The disinfectant used consists of a combination of a water-soluble polymer and iodine. The solution has been proved to be effective against SARS, MERS and Ebola viruses. The atomized liquid spray disinfects all surfaces, even those that are not directly exposed to the nozzles. 3V Safe Tunnel is one of the many methods to reduce local transmission of COVID-19 virus.

S3V Vascular Technologies Private Limited is a Medical Device company that manufactures devices for the brain and heart.

Speaking on the occasion, Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat has thanked the team of 3V Safe Tunnel Badri Narayan, Dr Vijay for their innovative solution and for providing one at their office. He also appreciated the efforts of the team in designing a smaller tunnel that can be set up in all the police stations of Rachakonda. He also thanked Maganti Pradeep Kumar of Sampada group for sponsoring tunnel to Rachakonda.

As many as 200 PPE kits are given to police personnel working at isolation centers, personnel assisting medical staff in dealing with people to be quarantined, etc by a private firm. CP Mahesh Bhagwat thanked Pushparaj, the COO of Baji Babu and Nageswar Rao (Retd Addl SP), Security head of Indus Towers for sponsoring the PPE equipment to Rachakonda Police.

