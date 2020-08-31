‘Dislike Modi’ campaign goes international via Turkey

New Delhi, Aug 31 : The ‘dislike Modi’ campaign supported and sponsored by forces inimical to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone international.

BJP sources say that it was observed there was a concerted effort to dislike Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ video on YouTube.

It turns out that data from YouTube suggests that only 2 per cent of those dislikes originated from within India and 98 per cent dislikes were imported or came from outside India.

Interestingly, the thread is visible elsewhere too. This has also been a consistent feature of those supporting the anti-JEE-NEET campaign. They have used many handles based in Turkey to tweet against the exams.

The handles from Turkey which were behind this orchestrated attack have been identified.

Some of these are as follows:

It is also observed that many bots have been used which were created very recently and these tweet only on the exams issue. They do not have any real followers nor do they follow any real people.

The newly-created bot-like handles are:

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.