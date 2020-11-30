Disney honours Chadwick Boseman on birth anniversary with ‘Black Panther’ credits

Washington: On the day that could have been ‘Black Panther‘ star Chadwick Boseman’s 44th birthday, the Walt Disney Co. on Sunday (local time) remembered the late actor by honouring him.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, new opening credits were added to ‘Black Panther,’ on Disney+ in honour of the late actor.

Marvel Studios also shared the video on their social media handles and wrote, “Long live the King. #WakandaForever.”

The Marvel credit scene is a 30-second-long montage of Boseman’s much-known and loved work as the King T’Challa.

“To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted Disney chairman Bob Iger as saying.

Boseman passed away after battling cancer on August 28 earlier this year. He had never publicly revealed his diagnosis which led to shock and devastation in all fans across the world.

Source: ANI