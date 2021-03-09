Disney+ Hotstar unveils trailer of India’s first sci-fi comedy thriller ‘OK Computer’

New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of ‘OK Computer’, which is a first-of-its-kind sci-fi comedy thriller series in India, starring Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff, and Vijay Varma.

The official Twitter handle of Disney+ Hotstar dropped the news of the trailer release along with a tweet that read, “Kitna hi control kar loge future ko jab future hi aapko control karne waala hai? Watch the Trailer now.”

Kitna hi control kar loge future ko jab future hi aapko control karne waala hai? Watch the Trailer now: https://t.co/6n0powq553

#OKComputer #TheFutureIsAjeeb #BotAccheBotBure — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) March 9, 2021

The nearly two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer opens in 2031 Goa, where a self-driving taxi named NKHL, crashes into a human pedestrian.

The cyber cell agent Hari Kundu, played by Vijay Varma, thinks that it is attempted murder, while Laksmi, played by Radhika Apte, who is the head of a private organisation called PETER, which is there for the ethical treatment of robots, believes that AI is incapable of harming humans.

The ensuing chaos then includes Mickey Mouse as a possible suspect, and a hippie Jackie Shroff as Pushpak Shakur, the boss for whom being under arrest is a psychological and not a physical state of being.

It mostly focuses on the dark comedy around solving the philosophical puzzle of who is to blame.

This unconventional six-episode series that focuses on the battle between ideologies, is being directed by Anand Gandhi, the man behind critically-acclaimed movies like ‘Ship of Theseus’ and ‘Tumbbad’, along with Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar. It is slated to release on March 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.