Disney Plus adds support for Apple’s new SharePlay feature

San Francisco: Disney has updated its subscription video on demand (SVOD) mobile app Disney Plus streaming with support for Apple’s SharePlay feature.

With support for SharePlay, Disney Plus subscribers with an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV can watch content together with up to 32 other people.

A user can start a one-on-one or group FaceTime video call, then open the Disney Plus app and hit the play button on a film or TV show episode you’d like to begin watching with everyone else on the call

“We are very excited to launch SharePlay on Disney Plus for Apple users in time for the holidays and ahead of several highly-anticipated premieres,” Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of Product and Design, Disney Streaming said in a statement.

Disney says the feature will be compatible globally across the entire Disney Plus catalog from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

“With thousands of movies and shows and a growing content catalog of new titles and originals, SharePlay provides another opportunity for personal friends and family around the world to come together and create new memories with their favorite stories on Disney Plus,” Jimerson added.

Other apps that support SharePlay include Apple TV+, Apple Music, TikTok, Twitch, Paramount+, SHOWTIME, the NBA app, and more.