Dispose E-waste at Hitex this Sunday to help restore Mushki lake

Hyderabad: Sustainaholics, a group of volunteers working towards saving the environment, will set up a stall at Hitex exhibition centre, Madhapur on October 10, between 10:30 am to 8:30 pm, to collect e-waste. The e-waste collected during the initiative will benefit Dhruvansh NGO for the restoration of Mushki Lake at Manikonda.

The group of enthusiastic eco volunteers have taken up the initiative in association with Waste Ventures India, a Hyderabad based waste management social enterprise, in view of the International E-waste Day on October 14.

“E-waste, discarded electronics, contain toxic materials such as lead and arsenic which if released into the environment cause significant harm to all living beings. We have taken up this initiative with a pledge to prevent this environmental harm. We hope that this is a first among many by Sustainaholics, that will follow, “ an eco volunteer, Praneetha Devela told Siasat.com.

Sustainaholics are ending their week-long drive of collecting e-waste at stalls set up at various locations around the city between October 4 to 10, during work hours. You can walk in with your e-waste and dispose it off responsibly at their final stall at HITEX, Madhapur, this Sunday.