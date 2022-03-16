Dissent grows in Secunderabad Cantonment over road closures

Hyderabad: There is a lot of friction among the local residents of the Secunderabad Cantonment over the illegal and untimely closure of roads by the Local Military Authority (LMA). Questions on why residents are treated as aliens in their own courtyard are simmering throughout.

Rangacharyulu Amaravadi, an octogenarian on Tuesday summed up the whole matter in a series of tweets addressed to the Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. He said that being an 80-year-old man he is extremely affected by the road restrictions and closure.

“If it is that of their men, how come they are allowed to mingle freely and move around in the civilian areas? If it is the security of their assets and ammunition, the well-trained and disciplined military force cannot be doubted on that score as they are the guardians of national security,” said Amravadi.

— Rangacharyulu Amaravadi (@ARangacharyulu) March 13, 2022

The growing anger of the civilians is seen in the form of protests and candlelight vigils from the past few days.

Green Sainikpuri, the Twitter handle of the Federation of Northeastern Colonies of Secunderabad asked if the LMA was allowed to carry out this insensitive move by the Army headquarters.

“National politicians should understand the real issue and work to resolve it, not for their political points. Civilians too are Indians,” the Federation stated.

With support from The Federation of New Bolarum Colonies and Federation of Northern Hyderabad Colonies, Resident Welfare Association’s handle tweeted to the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that it is high time this issue is solved.