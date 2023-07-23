Distress Indian women return home from Saudi Arabia

Jeddah: Five Indian women, who were allegedly deceived and sent to Saudi Arabia on the promise of a decent job and lucrative salary by recruiting agents, have been rescued and repatriated back home.

The women, including those from Hyderabad city, came to work in different parts of Saudi Arabia, however, they found working conditions and salary is contrary to assurances given by middlemen back home in India. Also, some of them alleged that wages were not paid to them in addition to lengthy working hours.

The women approached the Indian Embassy in Riyadh that rescued and provided shelter for them in Riyadh and also in Dammam.

Unaware of the exit procedures – leaving the Kingdom – the women were desperate to return home to join their families. The obtaining exit visa is not easy owing to legal formalities. The embassy officials consistently pursued their case for the exit.

The distressed female workers were consoled by noted Indian woman activist and Embassy volunteer Manjulatha Manikuttan in Dammam with the help of the Indian Embassy.

“We had a painful experience, it was a nightmare until we reached the embassy, since then we resurge”, said Firdos Jahan, 50-year-old resident of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh before boarding the flight.

Jahan and other returning women hailed embassy officials. They also praised Manjulatha.