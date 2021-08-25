‘Disturbing to see films which demonise Mughals, they were original nation-builders’

Mumbai: Filmmaker Kabir Khan recently spoke about the Bollywood films being made which ‘demonise’ Mughals and stated that he finds it ‘problematic and disturbing’. He also said that such movies are made to ‘just go with the popular narrative’ and aren’t based on “historical evidence”.

In his latest interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kabir Khan, the director of films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and New York, described Mughals as ‘original nation-builders’ and said that he cannot respect films that criticize them. He also said that filmmakers should do some valid research before demonizing the Mughals and should viewers understand why.

He said, “I find it hugely problematic and disturbing, because what really makes me upset is that it’s being done just to go with the popular narrative. I can understand when a filmmaker has researched something and a filmmaker wants to make a point… Of course, there can be different viewpoints.”

"It's the easiest thing today to demonise Mughals and various other Muslim rulers that India had at different points in their history trying fit them into preconceived stereotypes, it is…": #KabirKhan on demonizing Mughals



“I think they were the original nation-builders, and to write them off and say they murdered people… But what are you basing it on? Please point out the historical evidence. Please have an open debate, just don’t go with the narrative that you think will be popular,” he added.

Kabir Khan further went on to say that criticizing the Mughals and various other Muslim rulers of India has become the easiest thing today and it comes from the religious differences that are prominent in the country. He concluded by saying that he cannot respect such films.

“I definitely get upset by those kind of portrayals,” the filmmaker said.

Kabir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his next film –sports drama 83 which stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.