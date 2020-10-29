Divya Agarwal’s father no more; check her bond with family in pics!

Mumbai: Model-turned actress and MTV VJ Divya Agarwal’s father passed away due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, October 28. The ‘Ace of Space’ winner took to her social media to share the heart-breaking news.

According to reports, Divya Agarwal’s father, Sanjay Agarwal, was tested positive for novel coronavirus earlier this month. He was admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai after his health got critical, reports said.

Divya had been giving constant health updates of her father to fans. reportedly her brother Prince Agarwal, was the first one to test COVID-19 positive in the family.

Divya Agarwal shared the heart-breaking news

MTV reality shows competitor, Divya on Wednesday posted an adorable picture with her father on her Instagram account and penned an emotional note. In the photo, the father-daughter duo are sitting together. Divya has a hand on her father’s lap. Divya Aggarwal captioned the picture, “You are always with me… i love you papa.. RIP.”

Divya’s boyfriend, Varun Sood also shared the post on his social media.

On Tuesday, urging her followers to pray for her father, Divya wrote, “Kirpa karo Nanak dev ji. I request everyone to pray for my dad dil se at 5 pm.. a collective force of prayer will be really helpful.. Mujhe nahi pata kitne beliefs hote hai.. I know there’s god. Please pray to god .. I have tried everything possible and I’m not going to stop trying.. please pray..”

Ekta Kpaoor, Neha Dhupia, Ali Goni and Prince Narula were among the others who expressed condolences.

Image Source: Instagram