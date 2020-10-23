Divya Dutta has fun narrating an audiobook

Mumbai, Oct 22 : Divya Dutta took a break from acting duties to narrate an audiobook.

Divya and actress Ira Dubey have narrated the audiobook “Lockdown Liaisons” by Shobhaa De. It is a collection of short stories that talk about how fragile human relationships have become during these trying times.

“Very much like acting, narrating an audiobook by just using your voice has been really fun,” said Divya.

“Everyone relates to facing the unknown during this lockdown. Shobhaa has very beautifully penned down various experiences people would have faced. Be it a relationship problem or just generally being sensitive towards your own watchman. This little slice of life has been beautifully brought alive in the book,” she added.

Ira, who has also narrated few stories, said: “What I love the most about ‘Lockdown Liaisons’ is the fragility and and the uncertainty of the pandemic and its impact on human relationships has been brought alive in a very sassy and inimitable way. Shobhaa De looks at classes, gender, sexuality and challenges all these conventions and leaves us in for a lot of surprises.”

Source: IANS

