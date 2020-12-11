Divya Dutta: Malala Yousafzai a living and breathing folklore for girls

News Desk 1Published: 12th December 2020 3:01 am IST
Mumbai, Dec 11 : Actress Divya Dutta says Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is one of the most inspirational figures for every young girl globally, who aspires to rise against the odds.

Divya, who played Malala’s mother in the film Gul Makai, said: “Malala Yousafzai is a living and breathing folklore for young girls who aspire to rise against all odds. I have always been a huge supporter of lifting our girl child to empowerment and it was an endearing journey for me to play Malala’s mother. We researched and rehearsed every aspect of the film to get the essence right.”

The film is directed by Amjad Khan, and casts Reem Shaikh in the title role, with Atul Kulkarni, Mukesh Rishi and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Gul Makai will be telecast on &pictures.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

