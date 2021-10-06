Divyanka Tripathi receives Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner’s trophy, how?

Mumbai: In a recently concluded stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, Arjun Bijlani was announced as the winner and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took home the first runner-up title. While Arjun’s fans were over the moon with joy, there were some netizens who felt that the final decision was unfair. Divyanka’s fans took to social media handle to call her the deserving winner of Rohit Shetty‘s show.

But, we must say that Divyanka Tripathi’s fans have made sure that she becomes the winner. Wondering how? Well, the actress may have lost the winning trophy in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but she got a special one made by her fans.

On Tuesday, Divyanka took to her Instagram to share the look of the fan made trophy which looked like a real one with ‘Our Winner’ written on it. She wrote “Lo mil gai…This is insanely creative. Hence, I couldn’t resist sharing this gift of love with you all. Vote of thanks to banta hai…”My very loving people it must be some good Karma or I may be in good books of God to have you all in my life, otherwise how did I get this lucky? I can imagine the amount of thought, coordination & effort that must have gone into it! Thanks for making my victories and losses so special and becoming an inseparable part of my life.” Tonnes of love, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya #TrophyGift.”

It is noteworthy that Divyanka Tripathi was the first contestant to enter the finale and even host Rohit Shetty praised her courage from time to time. She had an impressive journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and even got the name ‘Magar Rani’ and ‘Dhaakad Girl’ for showcasing her fearless spirit and effortlessly acing all of her stunts.

After Divyanka Tripathi lost to Arjun by a margin of some seconds, her fans took to Twitter to express their anger over Arjun winning the show. Many considered it an unfair judgment and called the decision ‘biased’.