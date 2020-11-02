Divyanka Tripathi slams Mukesh Khanna for his ‘sexist’ remarks

Mumbai: Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya slammed the ‘Shaktiman’ actor Mukesh Khanna who was recently called out on social media for making sexist remarks. In a viral clip that is surfacing online, Mukesh Khanna was seen saying that it is the duty of women to take care of the household.

The actor says, “The problem of #MeToo began when women started working.”

Actor turned right wing rabble rouser Mukesh Khanna says women going out to work and thinking of being equal to men is cause of #metoo pic.twitter.com/1sZ37GudTy — Hindutva Watch (@Hindutva__watch) October 30, 2020

Divyanka Tripathi criticises Mukesh Khanna

On Monday, Divyanka Tripathi took to her Twitter to condemn this remark, calling it ‘regressive’. She also expressed her anger and disapproval against Mukesh ji’s Me Too remarks.

“How regressive & outdated is that! It’s cringeworthy when people at respectable positions make such remarks. Misogyny may be a result of a traumatic memory or past. That’s the only benefit of doubt I can think of. With due respect – I condemn this statement of Mukesh ji!”, she wrote.

How regressive & outdated is that! It's cringeworthy when people at respectable positions make such remarks.

Misogyny may be a result of a traumatic memory or past. That's the only benefit of doubt I can think of.

With due respect – I condemn this statement of Mukesh ji! https://t.co/E98DBaqOBX — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) November 1, 2020

Khanna’s apology

As per TOI report, after receiving huge hate on social media, Mukesh Khanna was quick to clarify that his comments were taken out of context. He said that he was surprised that his comments were blown out of proportion and that no one respects women the way he does.

Khanna added that he never said that women should not work. Instead, he added that he was only stating why he thought MeToo began. He also said that he didn’t mean that MeToo happens because women go outside, but that he was only talking about the responsibilities of men and women.

Adding that he didn’t mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments, Mukesh Khanna apologised for his comments and for not putting his views in the right way.