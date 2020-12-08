Divyenndu Sharma: Satisfied with kind of roles I’ve opted for

News Desk 1Published: 9th December 2020 4:09 am IST

Mumbai, Dec 8 : Divyenndu Sharma, who has had two back-to-back successful releases this year on OTT with Mirzapur 2 and Bicchoo ka Khel, is happy how 2020 has shaped up for him. He is also happy with the roles he has opted for.

“This year has been exciting and thrilling for me. I am satisfied with the kind of roles I have opted for. Each of my projects had a different role, and I feel that is one the primary factor for an actor to be able to slip into the character and deliver a promising performance,” Divyenndu said.

Divyenndu has come up with noteworthy efforts all through the year — from portraying a man who is forced to undergo vasectomy in “Shukranu” to playing the young mafia don Munna in “Mirzapur 2” and the simple but intelligent boy Akhil Shrivastav, who is out to find the truth behind his father’s death in police custody, in “Bicchoo ka Khel”.

READ:  Naidu repeatedly lied about 'Polavaram project' height: YSRCP

“I am glad I could meet the expectations of my viewers and well-wishers. I am thankful to the audience and the critics for showering so much of love and appreciation,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 9th December 2020 4:09 am IST
Back to top button