Diwali 2020: Stunning pictures from ‘Sitaaron Ki Diwali’

Mumbai: As the nation celebrates its first Diwali amid coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood too, was immersed in the festive spirit. Social media is flooded with stars’ Diwali celebrations.

Pictures of Deepika Padukone -Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Soha Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Riteish Deshmukh are spreading the light and happiness among their fans and followers.

Take a look at Bollywood stars’ Diwali celebrations

1. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh shared a beautiful picture with wife Deepika Padukone to wish fans on Diwali. Ranveer decided to go traditional as he wore an orange kurta while Deepika looked absolutely pretty in a red saree

2. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture. For the occasion, she wore a floral print saree teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. She accessorised her look with big earrings, bangles a ring. On the other hand, Nick looked handsome in a black t-shirt with a jacket over it.

3. Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor wished fans on the occasion of Diwali with a festive selfie with wife Mira Rajput. The couple looked adorable as they twinned in black festive ensembles. While Shahid looked suave in an embroidered kurta, Mira decked up in a matching glamorous suit.

4. Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor

The Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor looked breath-taking in her yellow coloured saree as she posed alongside sister Khushi Kapoor for the paparazzi. Janhvi looked dazzling with her bright yellow coloured saree, and delicate jewellery. The Bollywood diva’s sister Khushi Kapoor was seen donning a blue coloured embroidered ethnic outfit, and stunning jewellery to compliment her outfit.

5. Sara Ali Khan

Image Source: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan was seen in a purple salwar kameez with a golden dupatta as she wished her fans on social media.

6. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria went for the anarkali look. She was seen in a red anarkali with a blue dupatta. Tara wished for a happy and safe diwali.

7. Katrina Kaif

Kiara Advani immersed herself in the feative look in a pink attire and maang tika.

8. Kiara Advani

Katrina Kaif looked ethereal in ethnic in a pink saree as she was seen holding diya in her hands.

9. Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram, sharing glimpses of her entire Diwali look along with a special message. Alia wore the hand-picked pastel pink lehenga.

10. Bipasha Basu

11. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora wore a heavily sequined black crop blouse with red lehenga, and paired it up with hair accessory, gajra, silver ring and huge bangles.

12. Ananya Pandey and family

13. Raveena Tandon

14. Ayushman Khurrana and family

15. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra