Diwali: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, others extend greetings

New Delhi: As the country is celebrating its first Diwali amid the coronavirus pandemic, several Bollywood celebrities extended their warm greetings to fans on the joyous occasion.

In his Diwali wish, megastar Aamir Khan wished “positivity, hope, and enlightenment,” to his fans in his special Diwali tweet.

“Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. May this Festival of Lights fill our being with positivity, hope and enlightenment. Love. a,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene, on the other hand, was seen sprinkling sparkle on social media with a video of herself that had the glittery festive filter.

“May the lamps of joy illuminate your life with bright sparkles of peace and prosperity #HappyDiwali,” she tweeted along with the video that sees her enjoying the sparkle that fills the screen in her video.

‘Kabir Singh’ actor and the fittest father in Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor gave a glimpse of his “messy rangoli,” in an Instagram post and wished his fans on the occasion.

“Happy Diwali to you all. Here’s to messy rangolis and priceless family time. Feed the heart with love. Everything else will come and go,” he wrote in the caption.

Actor-turned-producer Ajay Devgn dedicated this year of Diwali to the Indian Army officials who keep the country safe.

“Deepavali, the Festival of Lights and cheer is here. Here’s wishing everyone a happy, peaceful and safe Diwali! This one is especially for the Indian Army, who make it possible for the rest of us to stay safe#HappyDiwali,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

The mom-to-be actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also extended Diwali greetings to everyone with a heart-warming video of herself, her actor husband Saif Ali Khan, and son Taimur Ali Khan seated by a bonfire.

“Happy Diwali to everyone… stay safe, stay happy,” she wrote.

Several other Bollywood celebrities like megastar Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Hema Malini and others extended Diwali greetings to fan on the occasion.

Source: ANI