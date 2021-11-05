Diwali celebrations in Dubai; here’s how netizens react

Abu Dhabi: The visuals of the Diwali celebrations in Dubai have gone viral on social media which has left netizens awestruck. The festival of lights is a magical time in Dubai and Indian families look forward to Diwali celebrations every year with great enthusiasm.

The huge Diwali celebrations in Dubai are back after a one-year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Expo 2020 Dubai being the main venue highlighting the Indian Festival of Lights with week-long festivities.

A performer awaits her time to dance at the India Pavilion during Diwali at Expo 2020. Photo: AP

Like every year, homes in suburbs across Dubai, especially in Bur Dubai, have been lit up in anticipation since last week.

Bur Dubai light up for Diwali. Photo: The National News

The Burj Khalifa marked the occasion by screening a special Diwali light projection show featuring the hit song Dhoom Taana from the 2007 Bollywood blockbuster Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The Dubai fountain also danced to a Bollywood song to add to the festivities.

Burj Khalifa lights up on Diwali. Photo: Twitter

Also Read Expo 2020 Dubai: India pavilion visitors reach 2 lakh in a month

The newly opened Ain Dubai was lit up with stunning views of the Bluewaters. As night fell, fireworks lit up the sky over Ain Dubai to celebrate Diwali.

Fireworks light the sky above Ain Dubai, to celebrate Diwali. (Photo: AFP)

An accompanying show at the Dubai Fountain. (Chris Whiteoak / The National)

Here’s how netizens reacted

Brings back happy memories of 2008 when i was in Dubai & this song of Shah Rukh Khan was playing & could not stop falling in love with the atmosphere at @BurjKhalifa

Beautifully presented and Happy Diwali @iamsrk https://t.co/ufSFyXi5Li — Talqueen (@talqueenx) November 4, 2021

Diwali vibes at Meena Bazaar #Dubai are at another level 🪔 This is the street with one of the oldest Indian restaurants. pic.twitter.com/Wm3xUXEThD — Nilanjana Gupta (@NilanjanaGupta) November 5, 2021