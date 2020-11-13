Diwali Edit: Gifts for Her

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANSlife) As we prepare for the festive season in a socially distanced world, shine brighter this Diwali with these fashionable additions to your wardrobe and occasion wear. It is the time when we reflect on the happiness and light that our friends and family bring to us, and showing a little gratitude goes a long way. Embrace the spirit of the festivities!

1. ‘el Love’ footwear by Desigual

DESIGUAL’s best selling urban shapes in new colours and finishes, with designs for every moment of the day are all about ‘el Love’ this season. Plus, this time the brand has expanded the sizes of certain models up to 46. This season, the focus is on embellishments to adapt sneakers to previously unimagined moments of the day. Snakeskin effect. Sparkles. Lace. Sequins. Bows. Denim. Crochet. And foil tones too.

Price: INR 5,790 onwards

Availability: – Desigual store in Delhi and Online on Myntra

2. Benetton FW20, Yellow Heart Key Chain.

Priced at INR 1,299

Availability: In stores

3, 4 & 5. Pazzion Footwear

Expertly crafted must-have dad sneakers in contrasting colour blocks crafted in supple cowhide, suede leather, and mesh fabric, feature on-trend, ultra-lightweight elevated chunky rubber soles and lace-up upper that are extremely walkable. Embellished Espadrilles lend a touch of sophistication to this slip-on set on an earthy espadrille sole. Diamante Embellished High Heels Sandals are expertly crafted in supple lambskin leather, featuring a back-zipper, adorned with shimmering crystals that elegantly frame your feet set on pencil-thin heels.

Priced at INR 7,899; Price: INR 6,299; Price: INR 8,899 respectively

Availability: In stores at DLF Avenue Mall, Saket

6. Facial Hair Remover Pittie Consumer

Finishing Touch Flawless Brows is the new gold standard and first precision hair remover that instantly and painlessly removes unwanted hair for stunningly beautiful brows. The product instantly and painlessly sweeps away unwanted hair. With 18-karat gold plated head and built-in LED light, it is hypo-allergenic, gentle enough to use every day, discreet and portable so you can use it anytime, and anywhere.

Available website: https://finishingtouchflawless.in/

7. Needledust juttis

Needledust offers a line of fine leather juttis, which are handcrafted and hand-sewed by India’s finest artisans. Its bespoke fine leather juttis and hand woven phulkaris, speak the charm of true old school artisan with a desire to recreate fashion.

Priced at INR 4,800/

Available at the Needledust Store in Select Citywalk Saket, Shahpur Jat (New Delhi), all Aza stores in Mumbai and The Deccan story in Hyderabad and www.needledust.com

8. Nicole Mclaughlin X Crocs Campsite Classic Clog

Crocs, a global leader in casual footwear collaborates with Nicole McLaughlin, a New York-based designer who is widely recognised for her exploration around upcycling and sustainable fashion. The limited edition collection is in lines of an exclusive joint project with Project Greenhouse, a multi-faceted incubator from Foot Locker. The Nicole Mclaughlin X Crocs Campsite Classic Clog is rooted in cozy functionality and is sure to bring comfort to any post-rock climbing or outdoor adventure.

Priced at INR 5,995

Available at VegNonVeg and Superkicks online and offline stores

9. UNIQLO J Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Outerwear designs include hybrid down styles, utility-inspired jackets, military blousons, and cashmere blend coats with a full yet body conscious cut. Tailored jackets and gabardine pants in wool feature a papery finish. Luxe oversized shirts come in a classic palette from ivory to black and white, or playful contrasting color patterns. Sweaters are beautifully knit from fine-gauge cashmere to extra fine merino wool and blends. Long knit dresses and a sculptural skirt display an aesthetic of energy and purity.

Available at https://www.uniqlo.com/plusj/20fw/in/index.htm

Shop the collection from ‘Shop from home’ service in India online.uniqlo.in

10. Gaya

Beginning with the launch of luxury face masks, and newly-launched debut of ready-to-wear apparel focusing on lounge-wear, GAYA introduces intricately embroidered luxury face masks and headbands for the festive season. With styles across tones and textures, these masks and hair accessories are jewellery pieces for your look as you bring safety and style with ornate Indian designs.

Prices range from INR 4,000 to INR 5,000

11. Utsavah by trueBrowns

As the name so speaks, ‘Utsavah’ is a celebration of festivities, comprising an array of elegant ensembles with delicate craftsmanship, age-old zari, motifs, and striking gota-patti work beautifully sewn into the gentle folds of fine silks and velvets. The outfits are appropriately suited for the intimate gatherings of this season, designed to leap headfirst into the festivities that we have been yearning all year long!

Price Point: INR 2,999 onwards

Available at trueBrowns.com

12. Indya’s Diwali’20 Edit

As we prepare ourselves to usher in a new kind of Diwali this year — at home and intimate yet joyful and cherished, Indya launches a festive collection of light, functional yet supremely fashionable styles, fit for sunny soirees and dinner dos. Bright festive tones and glistening details take form in easy to wear designs.

Price range: INR 1,400- 3,600

Availability: www.houseofindya.com

13. Havells HC 4045 5 in 1 Multi-Styling

With the festive season around, there’s never been a better time to surprise your loved ones with the most impressive and useful gift. For those who are fashion-conscious and love to style their hair differently, then these 5 in 1 Multi-Styling Kit by Havells will be the perfect gifting option for them. All attachments come with a protective heat-insulated tip to prevent any accidental contact of fingers with the heat plates. This gives better handling, optimal use of the styling kit and offer best results.

Priced at INR 3,145

Available on both e-commerce platform and offline stores

14. Holy Saint Trucker Jacket

This faded & loosely fitted denim trucker is beautifully designed with a bright saint print at the back which is enhanced with a touch of craftsmanship and detailed handwork to give it a more personalised 3D look. The print and handwork give a carefree, nomadic, free spirited feel to the wearer of this jacket, a perfect companion for the festive outfits for an uber style.

Priced at INR 4,999

Available at https://www.numerounojeanswear.com/ Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon etc.

15. Personalised skincare range by Bare Anatomy

Bare Anatomy factors in an individual’s skin type, problems, goals as well as lifestyle conditions such as diet, age, location etc. though an elaborative quiz. With the goodness of high-grade botanical ingredients and cutting-edge technology, it offers India’s first ever customised, dermatologically approved, vegan, SLS and paraben-free skincare line.

Priced INR 2250

Availability at www.bareanatomy.in

16. Mom and Baby Care Essential Suitcase Gift Box:

Specially designed keeping the early needs of the mom and the baby in mind. It comes with natural body wash, natural nipple butter and body butter for mom and natural baby lotion, diaper rash cream, massage oil and baby wash for the baby.

Priced at INR 2,399

Availability – https://themomsco.com/

17. Nykaa Jade Rollers

Nykaa Face Rollers available in two variants- Green Jade and Rose Quartz. The cult favourite skincare tool by Nykaa is here to make your skincare woes disappear with a roll. It helps in improving blood circulation and drains toxins through massage therapy.

The Jade Roller is Priced at INR 1,799

The Rose Quartz Roller is Priced at INR 1,999

Availability at NYKAA online

18. Clear Whey Peach Ice Tea

Myprotein’s hugely popular Clear Whey will now be available in a Peach Iced Tea flavour, also an Indian favourite. This light and refreshing health drink has absolutely no milky taste or texture, and is very low in sugar. Packing 20g of protein per serving, a chilled glass is a perfect pick-me-up after a hot and sweaty workout.

Priced at INR 3250

Available at https://www.myprotein.co.in/s

19. Utkala collection necklace sets

This stunning Gold Necklace set crafted in 22kt gold with intricate filigree work is an ode to the craftsmanship and architecture of the iconic Konark Temple in Odhisa. Just like how the wheels of Konark that symbolise time have been specially carved with passion.

The Utkala collection necklace sets (necklace with earrings) starts at Rs1.2 lakh

Available at Reliance Jewels outlets across India.

20. Fossil jewellery

An American lifestyle brand, creatively rooted in authentic vintage and classic design announces the launch of its premium yet affordable jewellery line in India.

The new collections range from INR 2,295 to INR 5,295

Available on www.fossil.in

21. ‘Sparkling Lights’ from Swatch

For the upcoming festive season in India, Swatch launches the ‘Sparkling Lights’ collection featuring glitter, shine and sparkle watches. The dials in sun-brushed gold color, dark pink, silver, and rose gold complements the festivities celebrated in the country. The watch bezel is polished with stainless steel and sparklissime effect in few of the watches. The straps include solid matte gold coloured silicone, polished stainless steel with gold coloured PVD, and silver coloured leather straps.

Priced at INR 5750 onwards

Available at www.Myntra.com

22. HOUSEE OF CLEEO

In the tough times of pandemic, wherein most of us were resigned to our homes and restrained ourselves from socializing, Housee of Cleeo jewellery can be availed at one’s doorstep.

Noor Chand Bali Priced at INR 7,299

23. Dazzle in Indya’s festive masks and jewellery

From bright and bold stone studs to magnificent shoulder-grazing chandbaalis – intricately designed and carefully detailed earrings take center stage to bring the right oomph to your overall look.

Priced at INR 500 – 7,500

Availability: www.houseofindya.com

24. Ready-To-Wear line by Raniwala 1881

This season, gift your loved one an exquisite piece of handcrafted jewellery, which they can cherish and adorn forever. Beyond the traditional yet classic jewellery pieces, these unconventional jewels make for an apt choice for everyday elegance.

Price on request

The pieces are available at the Raniwala 1881 Atelier in Jaipur

25. Zivame presents an exclusive and customiaed gift hamper

Now you can give your loved ones the gift of confidence, support, style, and loving comfort with the customized Zivame gift hamper. Pick from exclusive Lingerie styles in gorgeous hues, lace favourites, and beautiful basics available in cup sizes A-FF, to Nightwear in butter-soft fabrics and stylish prints, to Activewear gear engineered for all kinds of work-out, to Shapewear for a smooth silhouette across all festive outfits.

26. Amazon Audible

Amazon Audible is a subscription-driven audiobook service with a catalogue of over 200,000 audiobooks and 1000 Audible-exclusive titles which are a mix of bestselling Indian and international authors. Whatever your passion, your interests, or favourite authors, there’s a perfect audiobook for you. You can listen to celebrities narrate their favourite stories, original & exclusive audiobooks, and more. Audible also has a wide variety of Audible Original audiobooks, podcasts, essays, audio plays and shows.

Users can sign up for a 30-day free trial for Audible.in, which extends to a 90-day free trial for Amazon Prime members. Post the trial, it is available at INR 199 / month with varying plans for longer periods.

27. ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360 (TM) 6

Part of the ‘HER HERITAGE’ collection, the GEL-QUANTUM 360 (TM) 6 shoe is a streamlined model with a 360-shear deformation midsole and rugged GEL (TM) tooling. Uniting the fluidity of its technical components with modern street style details, the sneaker evolves the meaning of continuous cushioning.

Price: INR 13,999

Availability: ASICS stores in India and www.asics.com

28. Woods

This festive season ignite your fashion instinct with the newly introduced trendsetting footwear collection from Woods. The chic range for women promises to add an extra zing to the closet and attire.

Price Range: INR 6,796

Availability: Across all WOODS stores.

29. Gifting Range by Entice

Ideal for modern women, the collection has dainty ornaments apt for everyday wear. Crafted in diamonds and gold, along with well-thought-out placement of rubies and sapphires, the Gifting Range by Entice, KGK 1905 offers a wide range of earrings, rings, bracelets and necklaces to choose from.

Availability: Mumbai – KGK Entice India Pvt. Ltd., KGK Tower 2, Dattapada Road, Rajendra Nagar, Borivali east, Mumbai 400066

Jaipur – KGK Entice India Pvt. Ltd. M-39, 22, M.I.Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302001

30. Sarees from Gopalpur, Odisha

Gopalpur is an artistically rich region, home to Handspun tussar and gheecha textiles which make this cluster stand out. Through a variety of sarees and stoles from Gopalpur, artisans express their cultural heritage by weaving intricate motifs using jaala technique.

Priced at INR 3,400- 11,000

31. Good Earth’s Bano Collection

Bano, which translates to Shehzadi in Urdu, is a rich festive Sustain collection of kalidar kurtas, salwars, doshalas and lehengas. Crafted in plush velvet, the silhouettes are elevated with zardozi embroidery, exquisite patchwork, metallic sequins and delicate mirror work.

Priced at INR 14,500 onwards for tops / INR 6500 onwards for bottoms

Available at all Good Earth stores and the web boutique, www.goodearth.in.

32. Mystique Earth

If you’re making your wishlist or have to shop for your friends & relatives Mystique Earth a natural skin, body and haircare brand has found something for everyone. This festive season pamper your loved by gifting them skincare/haircare boxes comprising of face masque, serum, night cream, facial cleanser, shampoo and conditioner combo.

Price range 1,200 onwards

Availability: Website- https://www.mystiqueearth.com/ and Amazon

33. Tribe Amrapali

Tribe Amrapali brings you a new line of exquisitely handcrafted gold-plated jewellery to grace your Diwali look. From the beautifully studded jewellery with pearls and coloured glasses to the evergreen motifs like flowers and peacocks,you have a variety of options you can choose from.

Shop at- https://www.tribeamrapali.com/ Festive sale -9th -15th November 2020

Offer- Upto 60% discount on selected items+ 10% flat on all products.

34. Filigree watch

The 40 mm “Filigree watch” is unique in how a 1938 – 1947 King George VI 1 anna coin placed at the center to form the dial is surrounded by intricate lace-like filigree work, the dodecagon curves representing the twelve hours of the timepiece.

Price on request. Available at http://www.jaipur.watch/

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

