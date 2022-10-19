Diwali sales in Hyderabad: Check list of offers, deals

Hyderabad: The festival of lights ‘Diwali’ is around the corner, and most of us have already started prepping up for the celebrations with enthusiasm. We have a Diwali gift for those who haven’t yet started shopping. Yes! After a little digging, we found some of the best offers you can avail of for this Diwali shopping. Here we have compiled a list of offers on a few online applications, websites, and also offline stores in Hyderabad.

Diwali offers in Hyderabad

Myntra is one of the best online shopping platforms, and having a wide range of brands makes it unique. There is a big Diwali sale that is currently live on the app. It commenced on October 18 and will end on October 23. You will get discounts from 50-80% on brands various top brands from Biba to Manyavar. Click here for more details

Ajio has many offers going on but the Diwali Finale offer is something that is going to save you bucks as the sale is up to 50-90%. They have many brands like Nike, Camps, Us Polo, etc. There is also a sale for ethnic clothes for men and women with an up minimum of 50% off. There are a few cashback and instant discount offers too. You check them out here.

Flipkart and Amazon also have Diwali sale which starts from 50-90% across different categories like electronics, clothing shoes, kitchen appliances, etc.

Another popular brand among Hyderabadis, Max Fashion, is no exception when it comes to festive sales. It has several offers, one among them which could be helpful is Buy 1 get 1 free and plus Rs 200 if you use code FEST200 off that is something that can help us save money. They have a few other offers at their offline store too.

Lifestyle’s biggest Diwali sale of up to 50% additional 12% discount is live from October 18-24. They have a wide range of brands and have special discount options for ethnic wear too.

KLM Shopping mall, which is another popular shopping centre among the city residents, too has Mega offers like ‘Shop for Rs 4k and get coupons for Rs 4000.’ Their special Diwali sale offers to Buy any 3 shirts, Jeans, and T-shirts for Rs 999 for men, women and kids.

Trends has a huge range of women’s Kurtis and ethnic clothes, they also have Diwali special offers like ‘shop for Rs 3499 and you can avail kitchen accessories at Rs 199’. Additionally, they have coupons worth Rs 3000. You can see below for other discounts from trends

If you were looking to buy formals for your daily office use, Westside‘s Diwali offer will help you save a lot of money. They offer 10% up to Rs1200 cashback on HDF credit cards if you shop for Rs 10k.

These are a few online and offline offers you can avail of this Diwali and celebrate with your loved ones. Please let us know in the comment sections if these offers helped you save some money. Happy Diwali!