DIZO unveils two new smartwatches starting at Rs 2,999

New Delhi: In a bid to empower users, DIZO, a brand under smartphone company realme, on Wednesday launched two new smartwatches — DIZO Watch 2 and DIZO Watch Pro — for Rs 2,999 and Rs 4,999, respectively.

The 1.69-inch DIZO Watch 2 features 600 nits of high-brightness, 2.5D glass and premium and yet sturdy metal frame to offer users a never-before experience.

For their well-being, it can track and monitor heart rate, sleep, SpO2, menstruation cycle for women and also help in breathing exercises along with 15 sports modes.

Also Read Price comparison of iPhone 13 in India and other countries

“India is one of the fastest growing smartwatch markets and DIZO Watch 2 and DIZO Watch Pro come as a treat for the consumers,” Abhilash Panda, CEO, DIZO India, said in a statement.

The DIZO Watch Pro has a 1.75-inch (4.4cm) HD touchscreen display with 600 nits high brightness.

It comes equipped with built-in dual GPS and GLONASS positioning for precision location tracking along with 90 sports modes, multiple health monitoring to function as a perfect health companion for one’s fitness regime.

Both DIZO Watch 2 and DIZO Watch Pro will be available on Flipkart from September 22, at Rs 1,999 and Rs 4,499, respectively as launch prices for a limited period.