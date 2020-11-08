DJB begins new water supply line in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 8 : Considering the water crisis in some parts of the national capital, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Sunday started a new water supply line for the central district.

The move comes after a damaged pipeline had been affecting residents unnecessarily for an extended period of time in Inderpuri area of the national capital.

DJB Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha and Rajinder Nagar MLA on Sunday inaugurated the water supply line in EA-EG Block, Inderpuri, assuring the residents that they won’t have to face any more water supply problems.

“It is unfortunate that residents of EA-EG Block, Inderpuri had to face an avoidable issue. Having said that, I’m pleased the DJB engineers worked relentlessly to sort out this issue. I’m certain the residents will have proper, unhindered access to water,” Chadha said.

“We can’t afford to have damaged water pipes running across the national capital. Every constituency should have a functional and regular supply of water to meet respective purposes.”

The Vice Chairman mentioned how DJB strives to provide safe and adequate drinking water supply to Delhi residents, and collect and treat generated sewage to the permissible standards before disposal or reuse.

“DJB follows a multi-dimensional approach in terms of perspective planning and project implementation with respect to the water and sewerage sector. Being one of the largest water utilities in the country, it’s always a daunting task to juxtapose smooth functioning with provision of potable water to consumers.”

DJB has nine water treatment laboratories and eight sewage testing laboratories set up with adequate facilities and manned by qualified persons for inspection and evaluating the raw sewage and final effluent.

Laboratories collect samples from sewage pumping stations and drains in its command area and conduct routine surveys of river Yamuna downstream from Wazirabad to Okhla barrage to monitor the quality deterioration.

The DJB is responsible for production of water in Delhi and its distribution in the area under the control of Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Besides, the board is responsible for collection, treatment and disposal of sewage in Delhi.

