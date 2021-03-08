Djokovic breaks Federer’s record of holding number one ranking for most weeks

London: Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has broken Roger Federer’s record of being at the top of the ATP Rankings for the maximum number of weeks.

With the start of this week, Djokovic has extended his stay at the top spot for 311 weeks and as a result, the record of Federer has been broken.

“The record is broken! @DjokerNole now holds the record for most weeks at No. 1 in the @fedex ATP Rankings,” the official handle of ATP Tour tweeted.

Federer had held on to the record for being at the number one spot for most weeks as he stayed at the pole position for a total of 310 weeks.

The 33-year-old Djokovic had risen to the top of the ATP Rankings for the first time in July 2011.

Djokovic had ended 2020 at the number one spot in the rankings and this was the sixth time that the Serbian finished the year at the pole position.

Earlier this year, Djokovic had won the Australian Open for the ninth time.

On February 21, Djokovic defeated Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in the finals of the Australian Open 2021 at the Rod Laver Arena to clinch his 9th Australian title.

This was also the 18th Grand Slam win for the Serbian player.