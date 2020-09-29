DMDK’s Vijayakant stable, wife tests corona positive

By News Desk 1Published: 29th September 2020 2:08 pm IST
Chennai, Sep 29 : Actor turned politician and DMDK founder A Vijayakant was asymptomatic to coronavirus infection and stable even as his wife V Premalatha was admitted on Tuesday in hospital a day after testing positive, MIOT International said.

Vijayakant was responding well to non-invasive care while Premalatha’s condition too was stable, the hospital said in a statement.

Vijayakant had tested positive on September 22. According to the hospital, he would be discharged once preliminary tests on his wife were done.

DMDK is part of the ruling AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

