DMK candidates mock Modi; ask him to campaign in their constituencies

Chennai: Continuing its scathing criticism against the opposition parties ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held on April 6, Tamil Nadu’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has now come up with yet another innovative way to further its attack.

On Friday, several candidates of DMK took to Twitter urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign in their constituencies to help them ‘widen their winning margin’. It is party’s sarcastic jibe hinting that victory margins of DMK candidates will increase in seats where the PM campaigns.

Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi please campaign in Ranipet. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir. — R_Gandhi_MLA (@R_Gandhi_MLA) April 2, 2021

Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in Thiruchendur. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir. — Anitha Radhakrishnan (@ARROffice) April 2, 2021

Dear Prime Minister Mr.Narendra Modi.. Please campaign for TKM Chinnayya. I am the DMK candidate aganist him and it will be very useful in widening my winning margin.Thank you sir.@narendramodi @arivalayam @DMKITwing @DMKKanchipuram — S.R.RAJA (@srrajamla) April 2, 2021

Dear prime minister Mr Narendra Modi … pls campagian for Mr S.P.Velumani, local administration minister. I am the dmk candidate against him and it will be very useful for me if you support him . Thank you sir . @MahuaMoitra @narendramodi @SPVelumanicbe @DMKEnvironWing @arivalay — Karthikeya Sivasenapathy (@ksivasenapathy) March 31, 2021

Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in vandavasi. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir. — Ambeth Kumar – Vandavasi MLA (@ambethkumarmla) April 2, 2021

Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in Hosur. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir. — Y Prakash MLA (@yprakash_mla) April 2, 2021

Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in Thiruvannamalai. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir. — E.V. Velu (@evvelu) April 2, 2021

DMK’s ally Congress’ candidate from Sriperumbudur, Selvaperunthagai K, also tweeted the same message.

Dear Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi.. pls campaign for K Palani.I am the INC candidate aganist him and it will help me in widening my winning margin.Thank you sir.@narendramodi @MlaPalani — Selvaperunthagai K (@SPK_TNCC) April 2, 2021

Their tweets, similarly worded, are now being widely liked and shared.

Meanwhile, DMK candidates from across Tamil Nadu are mocking the unpopularity of BJP in the state and asking PM Modi to campaign in their respective constituencies to ensure their victory. #TamilNaduElections #DMK #BJP pic.twitter.com/Gn3G520lu9 — Shilpa Nair (@NairShilpa1308) April 2, 2021

Ingenious use of sarcasm by DMK. Very Tamil-style நக்கல், or could even pass for வஞ்சப்புகழ்ச்சியணி. pic.twitter.com/mmz5cbOOwb — Karthik (@beastoftraal) April 2, 2021

The candidates’ tweets come in the backdrop of the Prime Minister campaigning in Tamil Nadu for Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The DMK has been banking on public anger towards many policies adopted by the BJP-led central government and is asking people not to vote for the AIADMK, BJP’s ally in the state.

With only four days left for polling, DMK ramped up its on-field and off-field campaigning. On Thursday, it published full, front-page advertisement titled ‘The dreams of fascists and their salves’ attacking BJP-AIADMK alliance.

DMK ad today.

TOI has also carried it. #TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/PhjflT82Eh — Rohini Mohan (@rohini_mohan) April 1, 2021

“Let’s wake up to end this nightmare. Vote for the Rising Sun. (DMK’s symbol),” the advertisement read.