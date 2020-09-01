DMK General Council to meet on Sept 9; to elect Gen Secy, Treasurer

Chennai, Sep 1 : The General Council of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will meet via video conferencing on September 9 to elect the party’s General Secretary and Treasurer, its president M.K. Stalin announced on Tuesday.

The DMK has also called a virtual meeting of its District Secretaries on September 3 at 10.30 a.m. without mentioning any agenda.

Stalin has requested all the members to attend the meeting without fail.

The post of General Secretary fell vacant following the death of K. Anbazhagan this March.

The party had earlier convened the General Council meeting on March 29 to elect a new General Secretary, but it got postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Senior party leader and former Minister Duraimurugan had resigned as Treasurer and was tipped to be elected as the General Secretary.

However, as the General Council meeting was not held on March 29, Stalin had announced that Duraimurgan would continue as Treasurer.

