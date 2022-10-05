DMK is not against spiritualism, but opposed to mixing religion with politics: Stalin

Chennai: Contrary to negative narrative aimed at tarnishing its image, the DMK is not against spiritualism but is opposed to using religion for political and selfish gains, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday.

Some people surviving on religion say his government is against religion. But it was not so, Stalin, who as president of the DMK led his alliance to a spectacular victory last year, said.

Also Read Stalin asks Centre to celebrate Indian Languages Day instead of Hindi Diwas

Speaking at a function held under the aegis of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, here, accused his detractors of launching a disinformation campaign against him and his party.

“Those using religion for their political survival allege that the Dravidian model of governance is against religion and beliefs. I wish to reiterate that the DMK is not against spiritualism but is against those who use religion to serve their selfish political agenda,” he said.

Those who knew the culture of religion in Tamil Nadu would understand him, Stalin said.

He had to make his stance clear on the issue, as the social media distorted his speech and selectively used it to create an impression that he has spoken against religion, the Chief Minister claimed.

He said it was the duty of the DMK government to celebrate the birth anniversary of Arutperunjothi Ramalinga Adigalar or Vallalar as Benevolence Day, as the saint campaigned against discrimination on the basis of caste and religion.

Recalling the DMK’s poll promise for establishing an international centre at Vadalur where the saint had set up a community kitchen, Stalin said a committee has been formed to design the Rs 100 crore project.