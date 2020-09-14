DMK, other UPA allies stage protest demanding cancellation of NEET

Published: 14th September 2020
New Delhi, Sep 14 : A day after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted, UPA allies, primarily the DMK from Tamil Nadu, staged protests outside the Parliament on Monday demanding cancellation of the undergraduate exams, just hours ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session.

DMK MP Gautham Sigamani told IANS that due to Covid-19 several students could not prepare well for NEET. Many of them in Tamil Nadu could not reach examination centres.

The opposition members have demanded immediate cancellation of the NEET exams. They have urged the central government to cancel and hold the exams afresh at a later date when situation improves in the country and transport and other facilities were totally restored

