DMK suspends MLA Selvam, strips him of party posts

Chennai, Aug 5 : The DMK on Wednesday suspended its legislator Ku.Ka. Selvam for actions that defame the party.

The DMK also removed Selvam from all party posts and issued a show cause notice on why he should not be removed as a basic member of the party.

The DMK action against Selvam comes a day after he met BJP National President J.P. Nadda and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi.

On Tuesday Selvam had asked DMK President M.K. Stalin to hold organisational elections and condemn the denigration of Hindu deity Murugan and the prayer “Kanda Shasti Kavacham” by YouTube channel Karuppar Koottam.

However Selvam denied that he is joining the BJP.

Selvam, who spoke to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday, also demanded that Stalin cut the DMK’s ties with the Congress as its leader Rahul Gandhi has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His meetings led to speculation that the DMK legislator, who is also the party Headquarters Secretary, will be formally joining the BJP, following in the footsteps of former Assembly Deputy Speaker V.P. Duraisamy.

Duraisamy quit the DMK soon after meeting the BJP’s Tamil Nadu President L. Murugan. The DMK had stripped him of his party post for meeting the BJP leader.

Selvam, who had joined the DMK in 1997 after quitting the AIADMK and is the sitting MLA from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai, said that he is ready to face any action that the DMK may take against him.

It is rumoured that Selvam was hoping for the post of DMK’s Chennai West District Secretary following the death of sitting legislator J. Anbazhagan due to Covid-19.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.