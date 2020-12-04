DMK to hold black flag protest against farm laws on Saturday

Chennai, Dec 4 : DMK President M.K. Stalin on Friday said that his party will hold a black flag protest against the three farm laws passed by the Central government.

In a letter to party members, he said the protest will be held in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the laws in Delhi.

Stalin said party leaders will hold the black flag protest in all the district headquarters following the Covid-19 safety precautions.

Reacting to the DMK’s protest, Tamil Nadu BJP’s agriculture wing head G.K. Nagaraj said Stalin, who is supporting the protesting middlemen in Delhi, should tell what he has done for the welfare of the farmers.

