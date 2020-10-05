DMK women’s wing takes out procession, Kanimozhi detained and released

Chennai, Oct 5 : DMK President M.K. Stalin said on Monday that once his party comes to power in Tamil Nadu, special courts will be set up in each district to hear cases of violence against women.

The party’s women’s wing led by his sister and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi held a candle light procession to Raj Bhavan on Monday demanding justice for the 19-year-old Dalit girl who died of brutal assault in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering before the start of the procession, Stalin alleged that Tamil Nadu ranks second in the nation after Uttar Pradesh in terms of violence against women in the country.

The police later stopped the procession and detained Kanimozhi.

Protesting against Kanimozhi’s arrest, women workers of DMK sat on the road blocking the traffic.

Kanimozhi told reporters that at least she and few others could have been allowed to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit and submit a petition.

Later the police released Kanimozhi.

