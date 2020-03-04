DMRC to increase frequency of cleaning Metro premises

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said it was taking various measures for awareness and prevention of coronavirus as the number of cases affected by the infectious virus in the country has risen to 28.

“Delhi Metro staff has been sensitised and guidelines have been circulated regarding Do’s and Dont’s to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Do’s and Dont’s in both English and Hindi regarding Corona Virus will also be run on digital screens at major stations,” DMRC said in a statement.

“Displays at major stations will also be done with informative messages to create awareness amongst its passengers on the basic protective measures in this regard.

“Instructions are being issued to increase the frequency of cleaning within the Metro premises,” it added.

Earlier today the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said that there were 28 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country.

Global deaths due to the Coronavirus outbreak have crossed 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people.