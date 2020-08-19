DMRC using 3D model-based technology to work remotely on Phase IV project

By Aakanksha Khajuria

New Delhi, Aug 19 : Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the employees of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) are working remotely by using an intelligent 3D model-based process to ideate, plan and finalise the designs of structures for its Phase IV project.

The DMRC had commenced the construction work for Phase IV in December last year, but it came to a screeching halt due to the nationwide lockdown. Following this, the rail corporation used building information modelling (BIM) technology to consummate the designs for the Phase IV project.

“For the finalisation of the Phase IV designs, DMRC’s engineers are using the BIM platform through which they have been able to finalise the designs even during the days of the pandemic when physical meetings weren’t possible,” DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal told IANS.

The technology allows engineers, architects and designers working on the project to coordinate, upload designs, drawings and 3D models. It also offers them the opportunity to leave comments and observations.

“The designing of the project is being managed virtually. Due to the pandemic, physical meetings are not taking place, so the DRMC is using this model,” another senior official said.

The engineers and architects also keep in touch with the contractors at the construction sites to finalise the intricate blueprint of the structure.

Recently, the DMRC had commenced the preliminary work of the metro bridge over river Yamuna, as part of Delhi Metro’s Phase IV project coming up on the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor. The bridge will be 560m long.

Dayal said, “With the help of this technology, a 3D model of the bridge was uploaded with intricate details of the proposed structure.”

Under Phase IV, 61.679 km of new Metro lines will be constructed across three different corridors comprising 45 Metro stations. These new sections shall provide interconnectivity among the already operational sections of Delhi Metro. Out of this, 22.35 km will be underground.

Source: IANS

