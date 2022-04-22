DNA tested Mughal Prince wants to travel to Kashmir as Ambassador of Peace

Syed Ali Mujtaba

Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, the self-proclaimed descendant of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, has appealed to the President Ram Nath Kovind, to send him to Jammu and Kashmir as ‘Peace Ambassador’ for healing the wounds of the people that are swollen by the recently released movie ‘Kashmir Files.’

“I am proud of the fact that I belong to the family Bahadur Shah Zafar who was a true nationalist. Since I come from a family of such nationalist spirit, I should go to the Kashmir valley as an ambassador of peace, and pacify the people there.”

Prince Tucy had made a similar appeal to the President of India after the BJP government abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019, which gave special status to Jammu & Kashmir.

Prince Tucy lives in Hyderabad and claims to be the DNA-tested descendant of Mughal emperor Babur. He says; “I will convince the people of the Kashmir valley to shun the path of separatism and integrate physically and emotionally with India.” He lamented he has not received any response from the government so far.

Prince Tucy wears royal robes at public events and on important occasions. All his personal documents like date of birth, Adhar card, pan card, Passport, etc. has the prefix “Prince” in his name.

“I was asked to remove my royal cap for my passport photograph but I told them I am a royalty and I visit different countries where Mughals are respected and royal robes and cap are my identities, then the passport official allowed me to be photographed in royal attire.” Prince Tucy boasted.

Prince Tucy further said; “after my DNA test proved that I am the descendant of Mughal emperor Babur, the Uzbekistan government recognized me as a Mughal Prince and invited me to Tashkent in 2015 to celebrate the anniversary of my forefather as a government guest.”

The Prince claims that though he is the descendant of Mughal rulers, he leads a simple life. “Though I wear my royal robes on ceremonial occasions and at other times, I live an ordinary life. I can be seen in shorts and vest in my farmhouse in Shamshabad or when I am riding a two-wheeler, I am dressed in jeans and a T-shirt,” Prince Tucy said.

Prince Tucy was shot into fame when he proclaimed the ownership of the Taj Mahal as he was a DNA tested Mughal Prince. Indian media lapped his eccentricities and gave him much coverage to make him a national figure.

After Prince Tucy’s, image grew in size, his weirdness too increased. He demanded the site of Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi since he is the descendant of the first Mughal emperor Babar and hence the rightful owner of the land.

Prince Tucy’s cranks grew further; when he gave the statement that he supports the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He even offered to donate a gold brick to build the Ram temple. Ever since then, Prince Tucy has become a media darling.

Now the self-proclaimed Prince has up the ante of publicity and demanding to go to Kashmir as an ambassador of peace. He wants to carry the message of the government of India that the future of Jammu and Kashmir is intrinsically linked with India and not elsewhere.

Syed Ali Mujtaba is a journalist. He can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com