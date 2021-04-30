Do not take any action on BRS and LRS schemes, HC tells T’gana government

Hyderabad: A Telangana High Court Bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Vijaysen Reddy instructed the state government to stay any action on BRS and LRS schemes till the Supreme Court delivers its final verdict in this matter.

The Supreme Court is currently looking into the state GOs on the Building Regularisation and Layout Regularisation Schemes (BRS and LRS).

The High Court disposed off all the BRS and LRS related petitions and instructed the state government to wait till the SC delivers its final verdict.

“Since the matter is subjudice in the Supreme Court, the state government must wait till its final verdict,” the HC bench said.

The regularisation schemes launched by various states were challenged in the Supreme Court. The SC made various states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu as respondents in these cases.

The Supreme Court sought to know whether or not such schemes can be introduced on the national level.