Mumbai: Pop sensation Akon made his Bollywood debut in the film Ra.One with the song “Chammak Challo,” which has since gone on to become a worldwide hit. The catchy tune received widespread recognition and popularity, catapulting Akon to new heights of fame.

But have you ever thought about how much Akon was paid for the song? Let’s take a closer look.

According to several reports, Akon was compensated handsomely for his mesmerizing vocals on the track. He was given a whopping Rs. 2.5 crore for his outstanding performance, highlighting his importance in the music industry.

“Chammak Challo” became a worldwide sensation when the movie was released, enthralling audiences with its infectious beats and Akon’s soulful voice. Even today, it continues to reign as one of the most beloved songs on the playlists of music enthusiasts. Its success can be attributed to its universal appeal as well as the perfect combination of Bollywood and international music elements.

Akon is best known for his chart-topping singles ‘Locked Up’ and ‘Lonely’ from his debut album “Trouble” (2004). Some of his other chartbusters include “Don’t Matter”, “Sorry, Blame It on Me”, “Right Now (Na Na Na)”, among others.