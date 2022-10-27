Do you know Salman Khan’s real name?

Mumbai: We have seen several celebrities changing their name either to be unique in the industry or to connect better with their fans and followers. From Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar to Kiara Advani, many stars have preferred changing their birth names to adopt attractive stage names. But do you know superstar Salman Khan too has a different born name?

Well, you will be surprised to know that Bhaijaan’s real name is ‘Abdul Rashid Salim’! While a few reports say, it is ‘Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan, others claim it is only ‘Abdul Rashid Salim’.

Salman Khan made headlines recently after reports of him suffering from dengue surfaced online. He took a break from work and was not even seen hosting Bigg Boss 16 last week. Karan Johar replaced him temporarily as a host for the show. As per fresh updates, Salman has now recovered and will be back on the show as host this week.

On the work front, Salman Khan has Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan which is set to release on Eid 2023, and Tiger 3 on Diwali 2023. He will also have a cameo in Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan’s most awaited movie Pathaan.